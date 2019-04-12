TOM YACKLEY Hopkinton Tom Yackley, 70, died peacefully early Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester with his family at his side. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Hopkinton, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Hopkinton Cemetery with military honors. Father Paul Baldwin will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello, has taken Tom and his family into their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Neighbor Home or Maquoketa Valley Dollars For Scholars. Surviving are his four sibilings, Nick and Linda Yackley, Ann and Charles Determan, Robbie and Jim Douglas and Mary and Mark Ries; seven nephews and six nieces, whom he adored; and 10 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Robert and Erma Yackley. Thomas Joseph Yackley was born Jan. 14, 1949, in Davenport, Iowa, the second child of Robert and Erma Welter Yackley. He graduated from Assumption High School in Davenport with the Class of 1967. Tom attended St. Ambrose College for a year before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He spent nine years in the Navy serving on the USS Josephus Daniels. Upon his discharge, Tom returned to school at Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids. He received a degree in computer programming, and then went to work at Cherry-Burell in Cedar Rapids. He retired in 2014. Tom enjoyed playing cards, going to the area casinos and Las Vegas with friends. He also enjoyed his time spent at the lake and giving people a hard time. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary