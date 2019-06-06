TOMMY HINES Gilbertsville, Ky. Tommy Hines, 54, of Gilbertsville, Ky., passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at his brother's home in Mount Vernon, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family. Memorial service: 4 p.m. June 8 at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage, Ind., with visitation preceding from 2 to 4 p.m. Arrangements with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, Iowa. Tommy is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gloria (Jim) Oatsvall; father and stepmother, Mick (Jane) Hines; brother, Mickey (Teresa) Hines; sisters, Kim Hines and Pam (Larry) Vickrey; nieces and nephews, "favorite niece" Tiffany Hines, Brandon, Courtney, Bradly, Christa, Mickey James, Travis and "beautiful" Kendra; and beloved dog, Lucy. He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents and great-grandparents; and niece, Melissa Hines. Thomas Allen was born to Michael and Gloria (Thompson) Hines on July 23, 1964, in Gary, Ind. He received a bachelor's degree from Purdue University. Recently, he worked for Champion Home Builders in Benton, Ky. Tommy enjoyed fishing at Kentucky Dam, hunting and spending time with his faithful dog, Lucy. He was a loving uncle who will be missed by all his special nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to your local animal shelter. Please share your support and memories with Tommy's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary