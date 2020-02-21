|
TOMMY LEE PATTERSON Cedar Rapids Tommy Lee Patterson, 70, of Cedar Rapids, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home. Tommy also was known as "Digger" to many of his friends and "Papa Digger" to his grandsons. A memorial jam session to honor Tommy's memory will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Aces & Eights Saloon in Czech Village, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Jam Session will be hosted by Clint from the band Koop and Company. The gathering is planned to be a potluck. Casual attire is suggested. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tom's name to Dogs Forever, 809 Rockford Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Tom is survived by his wife, Julie; two children, Alex and Lenore Zoll, of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Hunter Zoll and Sonny Bowers; a brother, Jack (Micky) of Marengo; a mother-in-law, Sue Mills of Las Vegas; a sister-in-law, Jennifer Bollman of Covina, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Jeff Mills, of Las Vegas; a niece, Stacy; three nephews, Robby, Gregory and Brad; numerous other relatives and friends; and his three dogs, Sophie, Allie and Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents; a father-in-law, Don Mills; and a sister-in-law, Jill Mills. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020