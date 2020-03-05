|
TONDA SUE (STULL) SWANSON Toledo Tonda Sue (Stull) Swanson, 58, of Toledo, formerly of Belle Plaine, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown, due to heart problems. Celebration of Life is 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine, with visitation one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Rector Cemetery in Chelsea at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020