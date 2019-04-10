|
TONI KAY COOLEY Cedar Rapids Toni Kay Cooley, 61, died April 2, 2019, from injuries sustained in a fire in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Moose Club, 1820 West Post Rd. SW. Toni was born Feb. 9, 1958, to Mick and Yvonne Cooley. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1976. Toni was united in marriage to William "Sam" Johnson in 1996. They were later divorced. Toni is survived by her parents, Mick and Yvonne; siblings, Denise, Dale (Brenda) of Cedar Rapids and Greg (Lisa) of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews, who held a special place in her heart.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019