TONI J. LEE Cedar Rapids Toni Jean Lee, 58, passed away peacefully Jan. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m on Feb. 1, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 610 31st St. SE, Cedar Rapids, Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Toni was born March 26, 1961, to Aretha Barner and Tony A. Lee. Toni graduated from Jefferson High School in 1980. She lived in Minneapolis until 1990. Toni was a para educator for the Cedar Rapids School District for 10 years. She enjoyed watching sports and spending time with her nieces and nephews, especially her great-nephew, KeAndre. Toni was a free spirited, independent woman. She will be greatly missed by all who she loved and loved her. She is survived by her brothers, Rick, Larry (Patti), Marck (Jenny) and Alphonce (Kelli); her sisters, Brenda (George) and Patricia; her aunts, Gert Jones, Alma Flowers and Mary Rose Barner; 21 nieces and nephews; 38 great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, Tina Carlson, Fred Green, Monica Lampkin and Paula Garner. She was preceded in death by her father, Tony; mother, Aretha; sisters, LaVell, Cora, Helen and Mona; and brothers, Edward "Al" and Oscar. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Lee family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020