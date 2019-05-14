TONI C. SMITH Cedar Rapids Toni C. Smith, 92, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ whom she loved to the end, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Living Center East, Cedar Rapids. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Toni was born March 4, 1927, in Hoboken, N.J., the daughter of Hendrick and Anna (Alberts) Cop. She was united in marriage to Charles H. Smith Sr. on April 1, 1950, in Cedar Rapids. Toni was a homemaker. Survivors include her children, Chas H. Smith Jr. of Cedar Rapids, Kirk (Brenda) Smith of North Liberty, Dawn (Ward) Fulmer of Cedar Rapids, Robin Rowray of Cedar Rapids and Angel (Brian) Wieser of Urbana; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hendrick and Anna; her husband, Charles, in 2005; and four sisters, Victoria Buhrman, Marie Usher, Clara Bunker and Harriett Cubbage. Toni will forever be remembered for the unceasing love she had for her children, grandchildren and her God. Please share a memory of Toni at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019