Tonna Lint

Tonna Lint Obituary
TONNA L. LINT Whittier Tonna L. Lint, 60, of Whittier, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from complications of pneumonia. Family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Burial will take place at a later date. Tonna was born Feb. 8, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Dolores (Wubbens) Smith. She married Tom Lint. Tonna worked for Nissen, Terex, and St. Luke's Hospital. She was a member of AMVETS Auxiliary. Tonna loved being outside. She was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed being with her horses and dogs. Tonna's greatest love was her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Tonna is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 34 years, Tom Lint of Whittier; one son, Eric Lint of Virginia; six siblings, Shirley Andrews, Sandy Smith, Donna Wayson, Denise Peters, Jim Smith and Keith Smith; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Renee Smith; and one brother, Bobby Smith. A memorial fund has been established in Tonna's memory. Please share a memory of Tonna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
