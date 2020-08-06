TOT NATHANIAL TAYLOR Palo Tot Nathanial Taylor, 79, of Palo passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Memorial Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at First Open Bible Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery following the service.



