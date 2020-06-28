Tracey Ann Mayland
1951 - 2020
TRACEY ANN MAYLAND Cedar Rapids Tracey Ann Mayland, 69, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Winslow House Care Center, Marion, following a second extended battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private family burial will be held at Nation Cemetery, Vining. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Tracey is survived by her sons, William Wiest and Korrey Mayland; her grandkids, Noah Grimes, Holly Wiest, Deidra Wiest, Kiley Mayland and Sydney Mayland; her sisters, Vicki Every and Joyce Konicek; her brothers, Gary Konicek and Larry Konicek; lots of nieces and nephews; and Buster, her beloved cat. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur, in 1996; her parents; her brothers, Terry and Ricky Konicek; and nephew, Jeffery Wells. Tracey was born April 18, 1951, in Sterling, Colo., daughter of Leo and Dorothy Ratzlaff Konicek, and graduated in 1969 from Jefferson High School, Cedar Rapids. In 1975 she married Wilbur Mayland in Shellsburg. Tracey was an entrepreneur and had owned Tracey's Restaurant, Trax Ice Cream Shop and Tracey's Ceramics from 1967 to 1999. She also worked at the Cedar Rapids Country Club for numerous years with her sisters and mom in between her businesses. Tracey was very artistic, from crafts, art and cooking to home decor. She enjoyed fishing, gambling and NASCAR. Tracey was a kindhearted person who gave to numerous charities even during lean times, and she will be missed by those who knew her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
