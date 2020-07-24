TRACEY LYNNE RASMUSSEN Marion Tracey passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy after a short illness. Tracey was born Jan. 16, 1960, to parents Derald and Shirlee Rasmussen of Independence. Tracey was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her dear sister, Tami (Jeff Gordon) Evans of Cedar Rapids; her much loved niece, Tisha (Brandon) Groop, and her adored grandnephew, Spencer Groop, all of Crystal Falls, Mich.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tracey worked at United Life, AEGON and Principal Financial. Tracey was a wonderful caregiver, providing great comfort and aid to her father and mother through their respective chronic illnesses. She loved animals and helped them in every way she could, giving them care, food and shelter. Tracey's family would like to express their gratitude to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for Tracey's care. There will be a private ceremony at some future time. In lieu of flowers, should friends and family desire, the family requests donations be made to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or the Cedar Valley Humane Society in memory of Tracey. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
.