1/1
Tracey Lynn Rasmussen
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRACEY LYNNE RASMUSSEN Marion Tracey passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy after a short illness. Tracey was born Jan. 16, 1960, to parents Derald and Shirlee Rasmussen of Independence. Tracey was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her dear sister, Tami (Jeff Gordon) Evans of Cedar Rapids; her much loved niece, Tisha (Brandon) Groop, and her adored grandnephew, Spencer Groop, all of Crystal Falls, Mich.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tracey worked at United Life, AEGON and Principal Financial. Tracey was a wonderful caregiver, providing great comfort and aid to her father and mother through their respective chronic illnesses. She loved animals and helped them in every way she could, giving them care, food and shelter. Tracey's family would like to express their gratitude to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for Tracey's care. There will be a private ceremony at some future time. In lieu of flowers, should friends and family desire, the family requests donations be made to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or the Cedar Valley Humane Society in memory of Tracey. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved