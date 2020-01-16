Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oxford United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Oxford United Methodist Church
Tracy L. Wray

Tracy L. Wray Obituary
TRACY L. WRAY Amana Tracy L. Wray, 51, of Amana died suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo. Services celebrating Tracy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Oxford United Methodist Church, where there will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the services and following the services during the reception. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please go to the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
