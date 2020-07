TRACY OWENS Cedar Rapids Tracy Owens, 47, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home. Gathering of family and friends: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at New Covenant Bible Church, Cedar Rapids, with a memorial service beginning at 10 a.m. Private inurnment: Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her parents, Ted and Sheri Hess; significant other, David Schultz; children, David (Dawna) Orr, Alishea Owens, Ethan Owens and John Owens; brother, Ted (Micky) Hess; cat, Shadow; and many extended family members. Theresa Lynn Hess was born March 11, 1973, to Theodore and Sheri (Behnke) Hess in Heidelberg, Germany. She attended Washington High School, graduating in 1992. Tracy then attended Kirkwood to earn her CNA. She enjoyed doing crafts, especially wreaths and swags, and reading any genre. Tracy was an outgoing person, and genuinely loved her family. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; and infant son, Michael. Please share your support and memories with Tracy's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.