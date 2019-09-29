|
TRAVIS DACAR HINTON Cedar Rapids Travis Dacar Hinton, 41, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital from injuries suffered in an automobile accident. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. A full obituary will be available at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019