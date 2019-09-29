Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for Travis Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Travis Dacar Hinton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Travis Dacar Hinton Obituary
TRAVIS DACAR HINTON Cedar Rapids Travis Dacar Hinton, 41, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital from injuries suffered in an automobile accident. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. A full obituary will be available at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Travis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now