TRAVIS JAMES VAN FOSSEN Marion Travis James Van Fossen of Marion, Iowa, 36, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Travis was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 5, 1984, to Randy and Wendy Van Fossen. Travis was goofy, had a kind heart and a bright smile. He had a passion for sports, playing baseball, basketball and football. He was an avid Michigan fan and cheered for the Hawks when they didn't play each other. A hobby he enjoyed was spending time outdoors and particularly loved to fish with his dad and friends. Watching NASCAR and wrestling was another favorite of his. From watching wrestling he "thought" he learned all the moves and tried them out on his family and friends until they tapped out. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, but playing catch with his nephews was his favorite. Travis' best friend was his dog, Garrett, who he joins in heaven. He is survived by his parents, Wendy and Randy Van Fossen; sister, Samantha (Shane) Behounek; two nephews, Wesley and Bennett Behounek; grandparents, Craig and Nancy DeVries of Arkansas and Pat Van Fossen of Marion; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandpa, Harold Van Fossen; great-grandma, Dorothy Van Fossen; great-grandpa, Gerald Van Fossen; and great-grandma, Mary Kessler. There will be no funeral services. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. All monetary donations will be presented to his nephews local athletic programs.



