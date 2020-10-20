Trina Seibert

TRINA JO (MRSTIK) SEIBERT Cedar Rapids Trina Jo (Mrstik) Seibert, 60, of Alvin, Texas, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020. She was born on Sept. 14, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Joseph and Donna Mrstik. She was a vet tech who worked with large, small and exotic animals. She was an "all around tomboy" who loved the outdoors and had many talents. Trina had a beautiful soul and was as shy as her wolves. Trina was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Mrstik. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Clinton Seibert; father, Joe Mrstik Sr.; brother, Joe Mrstik Jr.; and sister, Karla Mrstik.



