TROY A. DETWEILER Ladora Troy A. Detweiler, 48, of Ladora, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Troy is survived by his wife, Jaime; two sons, Codey and Caleb, both of Coralville; his grandfather, Dwain Detweiler and grandmother, Georgina Cline; brothers, Ryan Detweiler, Jeremy Withrow and Donnie Ringer; sisters, Mellisa O'Leary, Lesa O'Leary, Lacey O'Leary and Dawn Walters; and along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Ruth Detweiler; and grandfather, Wilfred Yeggy. Troy Ardel Detweiler was born March 24, 1972, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Lynn Detweiler and Sandy Yeggy. He graduated from City High School in Iowa City, with the Class of 1990. He owned and operated DP Cycles in Ladora where he did motorcycle repairs, and custom metal signage with powder coating. He also operated Detweiler Construction. Troy and Jaime Gorsh were married June 7, 2014, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They made their home in Ladora. Troy loved riding his motorcycles, camping, fishing, bonfires and family cookouts. He cherished his two dogs, Daisy and Duke, and had a love/hate relationship with his trucks. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020