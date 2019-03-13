TROY BURKE DAMAN Fort Madison Troy Burke Daman, 41, of Fort Madison, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home after suffering a heart attack. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 855 Third Ave., Cedar Rapids, by the Rev. Christopher Podhajsky. Inurnment: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family after 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Teahen Funeral Home is assisting the family. Troy is survived by his children, who were the loves of his life, Noah and Sophia of Fort Madison; his mother and stepfather, Kathy (Burke) and Harlan Sharp of Cedar Rapids; his father and stepmother, Vic and Laura Daman of Marion; his brother, Todd (Jamie) Daman of Marion; his sisters, Emily Daman of Santa Monica, Calif., and Carolyn (Marc) Gladson of Marion; his nieces, Kaytlin, Madilyn and Raelyn; his nephew due in May; and many relatives and friends. Troy was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Daman; his maternal grandparents, Mike and Hazel Mae Burke; and paternal grandparents, Leo and Ruth Daman and Allene Harmon. Troy was born July 30, 1977, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. He graduated in 1995 from Linn-Mar High School in Marion. Troy was a tech assembler at Siemens at the time of his death. Troy loved spending time with his kids, including coaching them in T-ball, playing Xbox with Noah and playing school with Sophia. He played guitar and had written several songs. He loved hunting with his dad. Troy enjoyed Frisbee golf, and was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers, of which he was a stockholder. He will be remembered for calling his mother, "mama." Troy always had a smile for everyone and a contagious sense of humor. He was deeply loved by his brothers and sisters who enjoyed every minute they spent with him. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary