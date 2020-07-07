Troy Detweiler

TROY A. DETWEILER Ladora Troy A. Detweiler, 48, of Ladora, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City with the Rev. Lisa Crow officiating. The family invites all to join them for a time of shenanigans and storytelling at Redhaw Shelter, Kent Park, at 2 p.m. Saturday. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
.