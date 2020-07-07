1/1
Troy Detweiler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TROY A. DETWEILER Ladora Troy A. Detweiler, 48, of Ladora, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City with the Rev. Lisa Crow officiating. The family invites all to join them for a time of shenanigans and storytelling at Redhaw Shelter, Kent Park, at 2 p.m. Saturday. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved