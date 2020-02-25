Home

More Obituaries for Troy Fogle
Troy Fogle


1941 - 2020
Troy Fogle Obituary
TROY M. FOGLE Independence Troy M. Fogle, 78, of Independence, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home in rural Independence. Troy was born June 22, 1941, in Memphis, Mo., the son of Walter and Thelma (Jones) Fogle. He attended Memphis community schools. On April 10, 1956, he married Betty Walker in Memphis. They made their home in Camp Point, Ill., where he worked as a farmhand. They divorced in 1995. In early 1966, he moved to rural Quasqueton and he took a job at John Deere in Waterloo. Troy enjoyed farming, and for many years he raised cows on his farm just north of Quasquteon. He is survived by his two children, Kathy Decker, Winthrop, and Keith (Jolene) Fogle, Independence; a stepson, Allen Spray, Denver, Iowa; his 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Don (Dora) Fogle, Memphis; a sister, Betty Ambler, Salena, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews. Troy was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Thelma Fogle; a daughter, Michelle Sue Fogle;, a stepdaughter, Christina Moffet; two sisters, Bonnie Forker and Norma Mendenhall; and a brother, Paul Fogle. A private memorial dervice was held Feb. 24, at Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Burial was held at Wilson Cemetery in Independence. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
