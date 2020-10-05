TWILA P. FILLING Cedar Rapids Twila P. Filling, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in the Hospice Unit at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital following a stroke. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Private burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Central City. Please share your love and support with Twila's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries. There also will be a link on her tribute wall for a livestream of her funeral service. Twila was devoted to her family. She leaves behind three sons, Martin (Jody) Jossie, Rusty Bosworth and David Filling; granddaughter, Emmorie Jossie; sister, Ann Filling; sister-in-law, Vicki Filling; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Pearl (Bider) Filling; infant daughter, Jenny; and siblings, Jean Luedeman, Florie Ritchie, Bill Filling, George Filling, Bob Filling and Ted Filling. The family thanks the staff at Living Center West and UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital for their compassionate care of Twila. Special thanks are given to the staff of the Hospice Unit that cared for her the last days of her life. Memorials are asked to be directed to the UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice. You can donate online at donatenow.networkforgood.org/stlukescedarrapids
.