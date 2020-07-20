TYLER MICHAEL BLEAU Houston, Texas It is with unspeakable sadness that the family of Tyler Michael Bleau, 35, share his unexpected passing on June 22, 2020, Houston, Texas. Tyler's ashes have been returned home to his mother in Cedar Rapids for a private family memorial. Tyler Michael Bleau came into this world April 22, 1985, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to his parents, Clare Bleau and Betty Zebell and his half-sister, Andrea Lynn Bleau. A graduate of George Washington High School in the top 1 percent of his Class of 2003, Tyler went on to receive a B.A. with honors in American studies from the University of Iowa in 2007. In 2011, Tyler graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law, and immediately hit the road to Austin where his sister was practicing law. He passed the Texas Bar in 2012. His position as commercial litigator and software developer with Pagel, Davis, Hill Law Firm in Houston was his dream job. Their tribute to Tyler on their Facebook page was very heartfelt and appreciated by Tyler's family. Tyler was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clarence and Velma Bleau; his maternal grandparents, William and Wilma Zebell; the most recent loss of his uncle, Thomas Bleau, aunt, Julie Bleau Harrington and uncle, Randy Zebell. In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by his brother, Jordan Zachary Bleau, Minneapolis, Minn.; his sister, Andrea Lynn Dicks and brother-in-law, Robert Dicks, in Austin, Texas, their children, nephews Noah and Zander and niece, Charlotte; uncle, Barry Zebell of San Antonio, Texas; and many cousins. Tyler's girlfriend, Stephanie Freese and the Freese family, helped him be less homesick for his Iowa family. There is peace in knowing Tyler had the best year of his life. Memorial donations can be directed to the family. A Facebook Memorial Page for Tyler will be posted to his mom's Facebook account under Betty Zebell. Tyler Michael Bleau came from us, he is us and we are going to miss his earthly presence beyond words, and all that he was in the 35 years we were so very blessed to have him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store