TYROL "TERRY" EDWARD WEAR Ely Tyrol "Terry" Edward Wear, 79, of Ely, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at First Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids. Private Burial: Anderson Cemetery, Swisher. Terry was born March 16, 1939, in Canton, Mo., the son of J.W. and Donna (Baumbarger) Wear. At the age of five, the family moved to Belton, Mo. Terry graduated from Belton Public School and then from the University of Missouri with a B.A. in business. Terry was drafted to the United States Army in 1963 and served until 1965, as an atomic demolition specialist. He married Charla (Hurtt) Gordon in 1966. They later divorced. Terry married Colleen James Schmidt on May 18, 1979, in Norfolk, Neb. He worked for Phillips Petroleum in Kansas City and then had his own service station in Medford, Okla. Terry then began a 25-year career with Farmland Industries as a petroleum salesman before retiring in 2002. Terry briefly worked at Thomas L. Cardella during retirement until his health forced him to quit in 2016. He was a self-taught woodworker and was at his happiest when he was making beautiful cherry furniture and sawdust. Terry was a member of First Lutheran Church and served on the church council for St. John Lutheran Church in Ely. His faith of an everlasting life shaped him all of his years. He participated in various antique tool collector groups and petroleum organizations. Terry was a lifelong fan of the Kansas City Royals, Chiefs and the Mizzou Tigers. Survivors include his wife, Colleen Wear of Ely; children, Paul (Norah) Wear of Evanston, Ill., Tracey Schmidt of Cedar Rapids, Kristen Wear of Silver Spring, Md., and Timothy (Lindsay) Schmidt of Mason City; grandchildren, Ramona and Felix Wear of Evanston, Mattie and Evan Coll of Bartonsville, Md., Spencer Schmidt of San Antonio, Texas, and Alec and Nicholas Schmidt of Mason City; brother, Frederick (Sharon) Wear of St. Louis, Mo.; three nephews, Craig, Brian and Keith Wear; several great-nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Gail (Kevin) Cash of Stanton, Neb. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Donna Wear. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Lutheran Church Renovation Fund, Mercy Hospice, Mercy Hospital or the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center. Please share a memory of Terry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary