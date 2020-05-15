|
TYTAN ALAN MEYERS Cedar Rapids Tytan Alan Meyers, 18, of Cedar Rapids, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Tytan is survived by his mother, Karen Schade (Nick); father, Travis Meyers; brother, Austin Schade; sister, Kae-Lea Meyers; grandparents, Sue and Kevin Varner, and Diane Schade; great-grandma, Norma and Bill Sharp; aunts, Kristine, Melissa, Ashley and Amber; uncle, Dustin; nephews, Ashton, Bentley and Evan; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandpas, Tim Madison and David Schade; and uncle, Dennis Schade. Tytan was born Feb. 20, 2002, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Travis Meyers and Karen Schade. He attended Coolidge Elementary, Jefferson High School and was about to graduate from Metro High School. Tytan had worked at Wal-Mart and was currently employed by General Mills. Tytan loved making music, being outdoors, camping and playing many sports such as football, basketball and baseball. He enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, the Chicago Bulls, the Tennessee Titans, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Jefferson J-Hawks. Tytan was was always known to put a smile on your face and could make anyone laugh. He always gave a lasting impression and could light up a room. He was loved by so many and will be forever in our hearts. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2020