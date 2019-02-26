Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tywon Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tywon Rogers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tywon Rogers Obituary
TYWON JOMOKEE ROGERS Cedar Rapids Tywon Jomokee Rogers, 40, of Hastings, Minn., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, March 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1620 E Ave. NE. No formal services will be performed. Friends are encouraged to bring their memories to share. Donations and condolences may be offered at this time or following the celebration. All memorial contributions collected will be used for the benefit of his children. Survivors include his significant other, Lasandra Hall; children, Lauryn and Jaylen Rogers; brothers, Tim Young, Kinte (Christie) Rogers and Jody Rogers; and his mother, Tamara Ruiz. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawyer L. Rogers.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.