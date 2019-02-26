|
TYWON JOMOKEE ROGERS Cedar Rapids Tywon Jomokee Rogers, 40, of Hastings, Minn., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, March 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1620 E Ave. NE. No formal services will be performed. Friends are encouraged to bring their memories to share. Donations and condolences may be offered at this time or following the celebration. All memorial contributions collected will be used for the benefit of his children. Survivors include his significant other, Lasandra Hall; children, Lauryn and Jaylen Rogers; brothers, Tim Young, Kinte (Christie) Rogers and Jody Rogers; and his mother, Tamara Ruiz. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawyer L. Rogers.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019