Vade Thornton Obituary
VADE DEANE THORNTON Middletown Vade Deane Thornton of Middletown passed June 8, 2019, at Great River Hospice House. He was born July 30. He was the son of Harry and Joan (Kaeding) Thornton. He married Priscilla Brown in 1953. They later divorced. He married Freda Carruthers (Pundt) in May 1989. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Freda; two daughters, Marjorie Gerst (Jim) of Burlington and Deena Thibault (Rick) of Toddville; three sons, James of West Burlington, Joseph of Council Bluffs and Matthew (Darcy) of Clinton; stepsons, Harlan Pundt (Lori) of Donnellson and Myron Pundt (Kris) of Aledo, Ill.; and stepdaughter, Denise Roberts of Donnellson. He leaves behind 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He entered the Air Force in 1952, left in 1956 and attended Parsons College in Fairfield, graduating in 1959 as valedictorian. He belonged to Phi Kappa honorary society and Tau Kappa Epsilon social fraternity. He worked for Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS, now Farm Service Agency, FSA). He served as president of the Iowa Association of ASCS County Office Employees in 1966. The family will hold a visitation/celebration of life at 1:30 p.m. June 22 at Lunning Funeral Home in Burlington with visitation starting at noon. Military honors will follow the service. Memorials may be given to the Great River Hospice House and Hillsboro Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019
