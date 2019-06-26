VADENA KNOKE Oelwein Vadena Knoke, 84, of Willmar, Minn., formerly of Oelwein and Elkader, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Carris Health Rice Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader. Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery, Elkader. Visitation for Vadena will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia, Minn. Vadena Lee Knoke was born April 2, 1935, in Onslo, Iowa, to Alva and Vera (Garnett) Edwards. She grew up in Elkader and graduated from Elkader High School, where she was a drum majorette, a member of National Honor Society and class salutatorian. After graduating, she worked as a secretary for a short time. On Feb. 19, 1955, Vadena married Vernon Knoke in Elkader. They were blessed with four children. The family lived in several communities in Iowa and settled in Oelwein. Vadena was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church in Oelwein and a member of the UMW. She enjoyed gardening and also dabbled in wine making, cake decorating and growing various types of flowers. Vadena and Vernon enjoyed vacationing in Minnesota and throughout their lives were inseparable. Vadena is survived by her husband, Vernon of Willmar. She was the loving mother of four children, Bruce (Lyn) Knoke of Olivia, Minn., Brian (Gloria) Knoke of Atwater, Minn., Kendra Knoke of Ellicott City, Md., and Kara (Jay) Christianson of Wells, Minn. She also enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, Crystal (Jack) Hyman, Brent (Katie) Knoke, B.J. Knoke, Greg (Jordan) Knoke, Kirsten Jolly, Katrina Jolly, Johnny Jolly, Lorraine (Brady) Thisius, Nancy Christianson, Claire Christianson and Benjamin Christianson. Vadena also is survived by five great-grandchildren; various nieces and nephews; and brother, David (Deanna) Edwards. She was preceded in death by her parents. Blessed Be Her Memory Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, Minn. (320) 523-1102 www.dirksblem.com. Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary