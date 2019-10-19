Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Appleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Appleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Appleton Obituary
VALERIE RENEE APPLETON Iowa City Valerie Renee Appleton, 83, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Emerson Point Assisted Living surrounded her by family. Valerie's wishes were to donate her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Her family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of Valerie's Life will begin at noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Valerie is survived by her two children, Tish Sneed (Bob) of Iowa City and Chris George (Chan) of Des Moines; and her grandchildren, Austin Sneed and Zahk Xalyrion of Iowa City and Cameron George of Des Moines. She also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael George. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now