VALERIE RENEE APPLETON Iowa City Valerie Renee Appleton, 83, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Emerson Point Assisted Living surrounded her by family. Valerie's wishes were to donate her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Her family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of Valerie's Life will begin at noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Valerie is survived by her two children, Tish Sneed (Bob) of Iowa City and Chris George (Chan) of Des Moines; and her grandchildren, Austin Sneed and Zahk Xalyrion of Iowa City and Cameron George of Des Moines. She also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael George. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019