VALETTA MAE LENABURG Atkins Valetta Mae Lenaburg, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home in Atkins. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Private family interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Ill. Friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established Valetta was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Fort Des Moines, the daughter of Dale and Clara (Bradshaw) Van DeVenter and graduated from Rochester High School in Rochester, Minn. On July 9, 1961, she was united in marriage to Dale E. Lenaburg in Waterloo. Dale preceded Valetta in death in 2014. Valetta operated Valetta's Beauty Salon in Atkins for many years. Valetta and Dale had been members of Edgewood Family Fellowship in Cedar Rapids, and enjoyed attending Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball games, camping, doing crafts and spending time with their grandchildren. She was a member of the Atkins American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her children, Julene (James) Udell of Atkins and Lonnie (Brenda) Lenaburg of Mooresville, N.C.; three granddaughters, Darci, Sarah and Kaitlin; two great-grandchildren, Avery Mae and Dallon Dale; her stepgrandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Larry (Eva) Van DeVenter. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dale. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020