Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Phillips Funeral Home
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Phillips Funeral Home
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
Resources
More Obituaries for Valetta Lenaburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valetta Mae Lenaburg


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valetta Mae Lenaburg Obituary
VALETTA MAE LENABURG Atkins Valetta Mae Lenaburg, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home in Atkins. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Private family interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Ill. Friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established Valetta was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Fort Des Moines, the daughter of Dale and Clara (Bradshaw) Van DeVenter and graduated from Rochester High School in Rochester, Minn. On July 9, 1961, she was united in marriage to Dale E. Lenaburg in Waterloo. Dale preceded Valetta in death in 2014. Valetta operated Valetta's Beauty Salon in Atkins for many years. Valetta and Dale had been members of Edgewood Family Fellowship in Cedar Rapids, and enjoyed attending Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball games, camping, doing crafts and spending time with their grandchildren. She was a member of the Atkins American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her children, Julene (James) Udell of Atkins and Lonnie (Brenda) Lenaburg of Mooresville, N.C.; three granddaughters, Darci, Sarah and Kaitlin; two great-grandchildren, Avery Mae and Dallon Dale; her stepgrandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Larry (Eva) Van DeVenter. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dale. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -