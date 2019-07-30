Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for Vanessa Balvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanessa Balvin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vanessa Balvin Obituary
VANESSA MARIE BALVIN Cedar Rapids Vanessa Marie Balvin, 51, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A private family inurnment will be at a later date. Vanessa was born Feb. 27, 1968, in Valparaiso, Ind., the daughter of Chris Duke. She graduated from Prairie High School, Class of 1986, and later attended Mount Mercy. Vanessa pursued a career in corporate travel with Wagonlit for many years. She enjoyed biking, kayaking, camping, swimming and mainly spending time outdoors. Vanessa was very proud to enjoy her first RAGBRAI in 2018 with Team Must Have. Vanessa was united in marriage to Dave Balvin, on one of the happiest days of her life, on June 8, 2019, at Sugar Bottom Campground. Vanessa is survived by her husband, Dave; sons, Conor Young and Justin Riley; her granddaughter, Austyn; her mother, Chris (Bob) Slagle; her siblings, Steve (Cheryl) Duke, Lynette (Ken) Schreder and Kristen Oldenburger; as well as her nieces and nephews, Jordan Schreder, Brenden Schreder, Colin Schreder, Megan Oldenburger, Kylee Oldenburger and Cameron Duke; and her loving dog, Violet. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Lawrence Young; and her father, Jerry Keeney. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vanessa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now