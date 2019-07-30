|
VANESSA MARIE BALVIN Cedar Rapids Vanessa Marie Balvin, 51, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A private family inurnment will be at a later date. Vanessa was born Feb. 27, 1968, in Valparaiso, Ind., the daughter of Chris Duke. She graduated from Prairie High School, Class of 1986, and later attended Mount Mercy. Vanessa pursued a career in corporate travel with Wagonlit for many years. She enjoyed biking, kayaking, camping, swimming and mainly spending time outdoors. Vanessa was very proud to enjoy her first RAGBRAI in 2018 with Team Must Have. Vanessa was united in marriage to Dave Balvin, on one of the happiest days of her life, on June 8, 2019, at Sugar Bottom Campground. Vanessa is survived by her husband, Dave; sons, Conor Young and Justin Riley; her granddaughter, Austyn; her mother, Chris (Bob) Slagle; her siblings, Steve (Cheryl) Duke, Lynette (Ken) Schreder and Kristen Oldenburger; as well as her nieces and nephews, Jordan Schreder, Brenden Schreder, Colin Schreder, Megan Oldenburger, Kylee Oldenburger and Cameron Duke; and her loving dog, Violet. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Lawrence Young; and her father, Jerry Keeney. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019