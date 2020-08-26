VANITA COLLISON Marion Vanita Collison, 97, of Marion, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. During the pandemic, properly worn and fitted face masks will be required to enter the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Center Cemetery in Morley. You may share thoughts, memories and condolences by visiting Goettschonline.com
. Dorothy Vanita Cozart was born Aug. 21, 1922, in Arlington, Iowa, the daughter of Clement and Della (Greiser) Cozart. She attended schools in Hopkinton, Iowa, and graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1940. She married Harry Eugene Barlow in Canton, Iowa, in 1940. The couple later divorced. In 1977 she married Randall Aegerter in Iowa City. He died in 1986. She married Wendell Collison in 2002 in Cedar Rapids. He died in 2016. She was employed as a supervisor at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, retiring in 1985 after 25 years of service. She enjoyed dancing, doing crafts, working word search puzzles, and gardening and canning. She is survived by her daughters, Joanita (Thomas) Canavan of Nathalie, Va., and Kimberly Tognetti of Monticello, a stepdaughter, Patricia (Duane) Cress of Muscatine; grandchildren, Joshua, Samantha, Sarah, Gregory, Joseph and Bobby; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Eugene Barlow; a grandson, Jeremiah Davison; and her siblings, Marjorie Benison, Lela Shelby, Helen Wells, Frances Murdock, William Cozart, Edward Cozart, Leonard Cozart and Gladys Hilmer. The family wishes to thank the staff of Village Ridge Assisted Living in Marion for their excellent care and companionship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
in memory of Vanita.