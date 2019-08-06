Home

VANITA T. KNIPPER Delhi Vanita T. Knipper, 90, a longtime resident of Delhi, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi conducted by the Rev. John R. Kremer. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi with a family Scripture service at 1:30 p.m. Additional visitation one hour before the service Friday at the church. Burial: St. John Cemetery, Delhi. Arrangements by Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Earlville. Vanita is survived by her children, Donald (Joann) Knipper, Joyce Edmonds, Colleen (Jim) Rausch, Randall (Michelle) Knipper, Joan (Mike) Wessels and Bruce (Karen) Knipper; 19 grandchildren, Christopher (Teresa) Knipper, Kayleen (Andrew) Hardy, Mark (Carmen) Knipper, Terry (Jill) Knipper, Julie (Troy) Brown, Brian (Brenda) Edmonds, Scott (Stephanie) Edmonds, Kendra Downs, Amy (Tim) Lueck, Kevin (Jess) Rausch, Kyle (Jenna) Knipper, Kraig Knipper (Rylie Worm), Rachel Knipper (Jon Hansel), Ryan (Liz) Wessels, Angie (Kyle) Fagan, Nick (Melanie) Wessels, Katie (Kyle) Altier, Eric Knipper (Brooke Rozier) and Travis Knipper; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Abbie Moorman, Carol (Lester) Simons, Irvie (Eliase) Lammers; and a sister-in-law, Karen Lammers. Please share a memory of Vanita at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
