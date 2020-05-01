|
VAUNDON "DON" W. WILLIAMS II Cedar Rapids Vaundon "Don" W. Williams II passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after battling esophageal cancer. The family will be holding a private funeral Mass with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Vaundon Walter Williams II was born on Sept. 15, 1963, to Vaundon and Marie Williams in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1982. Don went on to graduate from college in Glendale, Calif., where he received his electrical degree. He started his career at Crown Electric and after many years moved back to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After returning to Cedar Rapids, he became a master electrician with Acme Electric and proud member of IBEW Local 405 electricians union. His hobbies included working around his house, landscaping, being an avid motorcycle enthusiast, collecting model cars and reading about his German heritage. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling with his mother to Germany in 2010. Those left to honor Don's memory are his sons, Adam Vaundon Williams and Ryan Christopher Williams; his mother, Marie Buhrman; a sister, Theresa Rowland; two grandchildren, Jackson and Whitley; nieces, Kennedy and Mya; nephews, Daniel Schwartz and Matthew Stearns; stepchildren, Melissa and Nicholas Halbert; and his two dogs, Helma and Elsa. He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Christine Barber; stepfathers, John Buhrman and Harry Fox; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Memorial donations may be directed to the or JDRF. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2020