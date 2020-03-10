|
EDNA VEA (ENGLAND) JOHNSON Iowa City Edna Vea (England) Johnson, known as Vea, lately of Iowa City, died peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 92. Born in Clear Lake, Iowa, on May 16, 1927, Vea was the fourth of five beautiful England daughters who started life on the family farm before moving to Cedar Rapids during the Great Depression. She graduated from Marion High School in 1945. A fine and discerning musician who sang alto beautifully always knowing the right harmony. She also played ukulele in the family Hawaiian string band, cello in school orchestra, and piano with solid mastery over the complex chord structures of the era's popular tunes. After high school, she married handsome World War II navy-enlisted sweetheart, Warren Johnson, soon starting a family that grew to five children. A homemaker for many years, Vea joined the workforce when the family moved to Davenport, Iowa, in 1963. She achieved an impressive GS12 grade level at Rock Island Arsenal Weapons Command before retiring in the 1990s. She was an early adopter (in the late 1960s) of healthy whole food cooking and exercise, and remained proud of this throughout life. Her constant creativity included knitting/crocheting, sewing, gourmet cooking, passionate music appreciation and elegant personal style. Vea, the backbone of a dynamic family of strong-minded women and maverick men, loved creating a warm home and hosting countless noisy family gatherings. Vea was preceded in death by parents, Leland C. and Effie Jones England; husband of 65 years, Warren Arthur Johnson (d. Oct. 2, 2010); beloved sisters, Lorene, Arlene, Rachel and Ruth; and son, Scott Johnson (d. Aug. 26, 2004) (Linda Lundquist). She is survived by four daughters, Sandra (Bob) Tatge, Lynn (Walt) Manley, Susan (Rick) Posner and Julia (Ron) Ryan-Holch; grandchildren, Colin Smith, Graeme Smith (Esther), Lauren Pullano (John), Alex Jennetten (Nate), Andrew Tatge (fiancee Barbara Rodruiguez) and Calvin Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Theo and Louise Jennetten. Our family wishes to express our deep thanks for the people who made the last years of Mom's life a more pleasant one. Her caregiver of many years in Iowa City, Sue Chase, and more recently, Jean Johnston. Her Sunday morning breakfast group of Ray Anderson and Rhonda Bradshaw, Connie Waltz-Zdrazil and Dr. Gene Zdrazil and Sue Chase. We also wish to express thanks to Mother's gerontology doctor, Dr. Nicholas Butler, Keystone Memory Care Unit and Iowa City Hospice. We also wish to extend a special thanks to Chris Starkweather. Her end of life experiences were greatly enhanced by all these caring people. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to https://iowacityhospice.org/donate.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020