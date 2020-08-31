VELDA GOEHRING Cedar Rapids Velda Goehring, 68, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after fighting a long illness. Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 1, at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastor Gary Brouwers. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday after 1 p.m. Velda will be buried on Sept. 3, in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the Hills of Rest Memorial Park. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
