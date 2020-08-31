1/1
Velda Goehring
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VELDA GOEHRING Cedar Rapids Velda Goehring, 68, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after fighting a long illness. Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 1, at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastor Gary Brouwers. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday after 1 p.m. Velda will be buried on Sept. 3, in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the Hills of Rest Memorial Park. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
01:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Service
03:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Burial
Hills of Rest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved