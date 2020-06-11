Velma Aileen Atkinson
VELMA AILEEN ATKINSON Edgewood Velma Aileen Atkinson, 98, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away due to complications from a stroke, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of COVID-19 concerns, anyone over 10 years of age is required to wear a mask at Mass and visitation. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, with the Rev. John Haugen officiating. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood. Interment: St. Mark Catholic Cemetery, in Edgewood, Iowa.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.
