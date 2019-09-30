|
|
VELMA CHAPLIN Monticello Velma Chaplin, 93, of Monticello, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the United Church of Monticello. The Rev. Ed Moreano will officiate at the service. Friends may call starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving are two children, Linda (Robert) Ahlrichs of Monticello and John (Michael Flaherty) Chaplin of Des Moines; three grandchildren, Harlan (Gayle) DeMean of Anamosa, Valerie (Brandon) Boelman of West Des Moines and Brianna Flaherty of Altoona; and six great-grandchildren, Brook Holub, Jackson, Kate and Malia DeMean; and Brody and Kellen Boelman. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bob; and her husband, Jack, in 2010. Velma L. Shedek was born Oct. 11, 1925, in Wyoming, Iowa. She was the daughter of John and Mabel (Garnett) Shedek. Velma graduated from Wyoming Community Schools in 1943. She continued her education at the Cedar Rapids Business College. Velma was employed in the business office at the Iowa Men's Reformatory. On Jan. 26, 1949, Velma Shedek and Jack Chaplin were united in marriage at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple farmed near Sand Springs before moving to Monticello. Velma loved to bake cookies and make candy. Her chocolate covered cherries, peanut butter balls and chocolate covered mints were the best. She had been a member of St. Luke Methodist Church in Monticello and later the United Church of Monticello where she had been active in a circle.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019