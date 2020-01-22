|
VELMA L. FALL Oxford Junction Velma L. Fall, 96, of Oxford Junction, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Lisbon Rehab Center. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Olin. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, prior to the service. Burial will be in the Olin Cemetery. Velma was born April 26, 1923, to Forest and Hazel (Conley) Gilmore on a farm in rural Clarence. She married Harold Fall in 1939. Six children came of this union. She worked for Clinton Engines from 1959 to 1974, before working in various restaurants in Stanwood, Lisbon and Olin and O.J. Corners. Velma was a member of the Methodist church in Oxford Junction and the Ladies Auxiliary. She donated quilts to veterans hospitals, did stitch embroidery and enjoyed reading and housekeeping. She loved volunteering and took care of all children she knew. She was the grand marshall of Oxford Junction and won Volunteer of the Year in 1996. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Edward (Linda) Fall of Camanche, Becky (Alan) Cooper of Robins and Tamie (Chuck) Sabin of Downing, Mo.; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Gilmore; and special friends, Linda Peterkin, Teresa Jackson and Sarah Graft. Preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, Tom and Stanley; a daughter, Linda; two grandsons, Jeff and Barry; two great-grandsons, Caleb and Charles; four brothers, Harold, George, Paul and Bob; and three sisters, Mildred, Deloris and Maggie. Memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020