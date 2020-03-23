|
VELMA IRENE BUNTING Edgewood Velma Irene Bunting, 94, of Edgewood, formerly of Littleport, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Survivors include her children, Linda Forsythe of Manchester, William (Mary), James (Lori) and Thomas (Lori) Bunting, both of Edgewood, and Susan (Mike) Schams of Holmen, Wis.; 16 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; a sister, Gladys Mason of Wyoming; and a brother, Marion (Patti) Bush of Fredericksburg. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of the current coronavirus concerns, there will be a private family service and interment held at this time. Interment: Union Cemetery in Littleport.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020