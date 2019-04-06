VELMA L. HUNT Earlville Velma L. Hunt, 98, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester, with additional visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial: Fairview Cemetery in Earlville, Iowa. Velma was born Aug. 4, 1920, in Delhi, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Ella (Gienapp) Harder. Velma was a 1937 graduate of Delhi Consolidated High School. On Dec. 10, 1944, Velma married Lynn Hunt at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Delaware. Together, they farmed and raised their family. They enjoyed making homemade noodles and angel food cakes for the farmers market. Velma was a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women in Missions and a senior community meals volunteer. She loved visiting the sick and elderly. Velma is survived by her children, Marlowe (Dorothy) Hunt of Three Hills, Alberta, Canada, Roger (Kim) Hunt of Earlville and Sandra "Sandy" (Mark) Mihm of Harrison, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Long of Hampton. Velma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lynn Hunt; and a brother, Bill Harder. Please share a memory of Velma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary