VELMA L. SANDBERG Cedar Rapids Velma L. Sandberg, 92, a resident of Cottage Grove Place died there on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Church on Northland, where friends may visit with the family at 10 a.m. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include two daughters, Chris (Mike) Jackson of Edgewood and Debora (Frank) Piccolo of Houston, Texas; and a brother, Dick (Laurel) of Zion, Ill. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Rachel (Pete) Bergen of Arizona, Andrew (Leah) Jackson of Minnesota, Christian (Sarah) Piccolo of Washington, D.C., and Katie (Nick) Patterson of Washington; three great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Beem of South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; and a brother, Rowland Beem. Velma was born April 23, 1927, in Zion, Ill., the daughter of Paul and Veatrice (Whisman) Beem. She married Herbert K. Sandberg on May 24, 1952, in Zion, Ill. Herbert passed away in 1997. Velma was an editor at Rockwell Collins for more than 27 years, retiring in 1992. She was a faithful and longtime member of the First Baptist Church-Church of the Brethren (the Church on Northland). Velma was a dedicated volunteer at her Church and several local organizations. Velma forever will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Velma's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 5, 2019