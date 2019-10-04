Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Velma Landuvt "Jeanne" Killgore


1925 - 2019
Velma Landuvt "Jeanne" Killgore Obituary
VELMA "JEANNE" LANDUYT KILLGORE Hiawatha Velma "Jeanne" Landuyt Killgore, 93, of Hiawatha, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. As per her request, there will be no formal funeral. She will be laid to rest beside her first husband at Shiloh Cemetery, Hiawatha. Jeanne is survived by her son, Edward Landuyt of Atkins; sister-in-law, Joanne Linn of Pasco, Wash.; three stepdaughters, Mary (Dennis) Corderman of Madison, Mo., Kay (Dennis) Baldridge of Marion and Ruth (Darold) Laackmann of Keystone; grandson, Jeremy Landuyt of Woodlawn Park, Colo.; stepgrandchildren, Joe Baldridge of Cedar Rapids, Cate (Matt) Konicek of Marion, John (Meridee) Corderman of Moberly, Mo., Deb (Kirt) Beason of Vinton and Heather Harvey of Vinton; and many great-grandchildren. Jeanne was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Landuyt, and second husband, Ollie Killgore; brother, Lester Linn; and daughter-in-law, Pam Landuyt. Jeanne was born on Nov. 17, 1925, the daughter of Carl and Sadie Linn of Marshalltown, Iowa. Her mother passed away in June of 1927. She was taken in by neighbors Marvie and Belle Davis and raised as their own. They were farmers and moved several times. Jeanne graduated from Marengo High School in 1943. She married Fred Landuyt in 1945 and they moved to Cedar Rapids, where they continued to live until his death in 1982. Jeanne worked at the office of Dr. C.S. Foster and Dr. Ron Hanneman until retiring in 1974 to spend more time with family. She then worked parttime for Forman's Hydraulics, Art Mart, Liz's Irish and more. In 1986, she moved to Hiawatha. Jeanne married Ollie Killgore of Cedar Rapids in 1996. She acquired a wonderful family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
