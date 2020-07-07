Velma Lawrance

VELMA JOYCE (FANNING) LAWRANCE Marion Velma Joyce (Fanning) Lawrance, 93, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion with the Rev. Gary Brouwers officiating. Inurnment will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Velma was born Oct. 30, 1926, in Nemaha, Iowa, to George and Vinnie (Roberts) Fanning. She attended country schools before graduating from high school in Humboldt, Iowa, and went on to study one year at Cornell College and two years at the University of Iowa. On July 28, 1946, Velma was united in marriage to George Lawrance in Iowa City. To this union, six children were born. For 23 years, Velma worked as a nurse at St. Luke's Hospital. She was the proud owner of the Nimble Thimble Quilt Shop. Velma was a member of Peace Christian Reformed Church in Cedar Rapids. She also enjoyed membership with the Iowa State Quilt Guild, East Iowa Heirloom Quilters and was a past member of the Marion Mothers Club. Velma always enjoyed having a cup of coffee with family and friends and teaching others how to quilt. Of course, she never went anywhere without some quilting or crocheting in hand. Velma will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Bill (Elisa) Lawrance of Phoenix, Ariz., Jean (Norm) Grimm of Marion, Janet Spencer of El Paso, Texas, and Judy (Terry) Hull, Kathy Lawrance and Debbie Mullen, all of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Velma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; two sons-in-law, Jim Spencer and John Mullen; two grandsons, D.J. Miell and Jacob Lawrance Tate; two brothers and one sister. Memorials in Velma's name may be directed to Peace Christian Reformed Church. Please share a memory of Velma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.