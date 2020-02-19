|
VELMA LEE LOEFFLER Cedar Rapids Velma Lee Loeffler, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, after a long illness. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family following the rosary until 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church. Velma is survived by her sons, Michael (Marian) Loeffler of Lakewood, Colo., Mark (Gail) Loeffler and Patrick (Kymm) Loeffler, both of Cedar Rapids; grandkids, Carrie Jakoubek, Teri Grange, Kimberly and Nick Loeffler and Bri, Alyssa and Jordan Loeffler; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Logan, Payton, Rilynn, Isabel, Presley, Adi, Addie, Elliot, Brody, Anniston, Oliver and Drevyn; sisters, Ruth Gearhart, Jean Murtha and Pat Enneking; sister-in-law, Amy Gearhart; and brother-in-law, John DeRycke. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, who died Sept. 8, 1995; three brothers, Ralph, Allan and Chuck; and four sisters, Sharon, Mary Margaret, Dorothy and Grace. Velma was born Oct. 19, 1929, in Cascade, the daughter of Ralph and Mae O'Connell Gearhart. She graduated in 1946 from St. Martin's High School in Cascade. On Dec. 29, 1951, she married Walter Loeffler at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Velma was a phone operator for Northwestern Bell from 1947 until 1986. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Velma enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and working word puzzles. She loved family time and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Velma's family would like to extend a special thanks to Care Initiatives Hospice for the loving and compassionate care shown toward her, especially by Michelle, Aubri, Lea and Marla. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives-Cedar Rapids, 3720 Queen Ct. SW #9, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020