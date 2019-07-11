VELVA ANN ZOUSEL Cedar Valley Velva Ann Zousel, 83, of Cedar Valley, passed away at Crestview Nursing Home in West Branch, Iowa, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with her family by her side. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Branch. General memorial fund has been established in her memory. Online condolences can be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Velva was born May 31, 1936, in Anamosa, Iowa, to Alvin and Annie Miller Klinkkammer. She was a graduate of West Liberty High School in West Liberty, Iowa. On Sept. 17, 1955, Velva married Charles Jr. William Zousel at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Velva enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made the best potato salad and sage dressing, and her family always wanted her to make fried potatoes when they were camping. She also enjoyed baking apple pies with her son, Dewayne. Velva is survived by her son, Dewayne (Pat) Zousel of Tipton, Iowa; son-in-law, Terry Cain, Tipton, Iowa; her grandchildren, Zachary (Courtney) Zousel, Brandon (Natalie) Zousel, Tara Andresen and Teresa Cain; great-grandchildren, Zachary Zousel, Henzley Zousel, Evan Andresen and Aela Zousel; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Diane Cain; grandson-in-law, Joe Andresen; sisters, Virginia Seaton and Viola Wilcox; brothers, Raymond Klinkkammer and Ronald Klinkkammer. Published in The Gazette on July 11, 2019