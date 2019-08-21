|
VENITA M. KNAPP Cascade Venita M. Knapp, 90, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Cascade, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna, Ill., surrounded by her family. Friends and relatives of Venita may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, where a prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. Friends also may call after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial for Venita will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade with her grandson, the Rev. Ross Epping, presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade. She was born May 28, 1929, in Placid, Iowa, the daughter of James and Alberta (Mahan) Casey. She received her education from Brown's Country School, St. Martin's High School and the Dubuque Academy. She went on to become a teacher at Brown's Country School in the rural Cascade area. On June 15, 1950, she was united in marriage to John N. "Jack" Knapp at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade. The couple farmed in the rural Cascade area until retiring in 1985. She also worked at the Cascade State Bank, Bishop's Restaurant and Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids. She was a member of St. Jude's Parish in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by seven children, Maureen Ries (Dave McCabe) of Galena, Ill., Debra (Bill) Schmelling of Cedar Rapids, Gary "Morgan" (Sheila) Knapp of Cascade, Juli (Don) Vrotsos of Dubuque, Jacki Knapp (Bruce Woolfolk) of Cedar Rapids, Peggy (Ed) Epping of Atkins and Kelly Knapp of Marion; 22 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gerene O'Brien of Monticello and Cherri Wessels of Dyersville; and four brothers, Dell (Bev) Casey of Brentwood, Calif., John Casey of Des Moines, and Pat (Sharon) Casey and Chuck (Donna) Casey, both of Cascade. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John N. "Jack" Knapp, on July 4, 2018; a son, Bob Knapp; two sisters, Krista and Kayla Casey, in infancy; two brothers, Glen Casey and Duane Casey; and three sons-in-law, John Burds, Ken Ries and Mike Maddigan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019