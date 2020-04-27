Home

Vera K. Mays


1965 - 2020
Vera K. Mays Obituary
VERA K. MAYS Cedar Rapids Vera K. Mays, 54, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Per Vera's request, there will be no service. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivor include two sisters, Marcia Mays of Cedar Rapids and Elizabeth Mays of Minneapolis, Minn.; a brother, Marvelton Smith of Cedar Rapids; two cousins, Shirley Luter and Michael Gibson; one niece; and five nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Vera was born Oct. 19, 1965, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Homer Davis and Maybelle Mays. Vera loved to listen to music and watching movies. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her beloved family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Please leave a message or tribute to the Vera's family on our Web site, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020
