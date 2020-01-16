|
VERA M. MORAN Colorado Springs, Colo. Vera M. Moran, 87, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Center Junction, Iowa, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Bear Creek Care Facility in Colorado Springs, Colo. Vera was born July 26, 1932, in Wyoming, Iowa, the daughter of Norman D. and Dorothy E. (Saxon) Johnson. She was a graduate of Center Junction High School in Center Junction, Iowa. On June 3, 1952, she was united in marriage to Louis Moran. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 1996. She was employed as a nursing assistant at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, Iowa. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa. She is survived by one son, Michael Moran of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a granddaughter, Casey Ann Moran; one niece; and three nephews. She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Moran, on March 1, 1969; her parents; and a sister, Roberta Andrews. Burial will be held at a later date. The Reiff Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020