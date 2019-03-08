VERA MARIE (WELKER) BISHOP Cedar Rapids Vera Marie (Welker) Bishop, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 1844 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Private Interment: Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville, at a later date. Surviving are her five children, William (Susan) Bishop of Cedar Rapids, Judy (Dave) McArtor of West Chester, Marsha (Alan) Peterson of Washington, Kathy (Warren) Garton of Morley and Randy Bishop (fiance Debra Akerly) of Monticello; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Welker of Patton, Mo., Perry Welker of Fenton, Mo., Karol Welker of Fredericktown, Mo., and Darrell Welker of Patton, Mo.; and sisters, Mary Jane Ehlers of Perryville, Mo., and Verna Gloth of Whitewater, Mo. Vera was born Aug. 31, 1928, in Patton, Mo., to George and Esther (Yamnitz) Welker. She attended Hammertown Country School, graduating from eighth grade, then worked as a lady's maid to help with family finances. On March 11, 1945, she married Chester Bishop in Perryville, Mo. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Iowa and eventually settled in Mechanicsville where they raised their five children. After divorcing in 1968, Vera went to work for Collins Radio, retiring in 1989 after 28 years. Vera spent most her retirement living in Anamosa. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one sister. Please share your support and memories with Vera's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary