VERA R. SHELDON Oxford Junction Vera R. Sheldon, 93, of Wadena, Minn., formerly of Oxford Junction, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Fair Oaks Center in Wadena. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Lahey & Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction. Lunch will be served by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 473 following the committal service at the Oxford Junction Senior Center. Schuller Funeral Home of Wadena and Lahey & Dawson Funeral Home of Oxford Junction are in charge of the arrangements. Vera, along with twin sister, Verna, was born July 4, 1926, in Clinton County, Iowa, to Henry and Martha (Durkop) Nienkark. She attended Crane Country School in Jackson County. She worked at an immunization box factory in Davenport during World War II. Following the war, she worked at the Maquoketa Fishing Tackle Co. On Aug. 7, 1948, she married Marvin B. "Bud" Sheldon. They resided in Oxford Junction. They were parents to two daughters, Connie Mae and Kathy Fae. During their short time together they enjoyed traveling around the U.S. with many family members, especially fishing trips with Bud's parents, Charlie and Bertha Sheldon. Vera was widowed at a young age of 32, supporting her daughters by doing sewing for others and cleaning homes and offices in the Maquoketa area. Her many activities included playing cards, sewing, crocheting, dancing and casino trips. She was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star and past member of Peerless Chapter 435 and American Legion Auxiliary Post 473 of Oxford Junction. In her most recent years, she was a resident of Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa and Fair Oaks Lodge Care Center in Wadena. She was Queen of the Year in 2016 at Fair Oaks. Her most enjoyment came from the time spent with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Kathy Usher of Oxford Junction; son-in-law, Roger Denman of Wadena; brother-in-law, Vincent Medinger of Maquoketa; and many grandchildren, great-grand-children, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Bud; daughter, Connie Denman; sisters, Verna Risinger and Arla Faye Medinger; brother and sister-in-law, Lavern and Marian Nienkark; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlene and Gale Peters; son-in-law, Gary Usher; and nephews, Steven Medinger and Terry Peters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolence may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019